Trump likely to break many of his health-care promises — no matter what happens

Charlene Beatty, 71, who lives on a farm in eastern Iowa and attended Trump’s rally last week in Cedar Rapids, said Congress needs to stop obsessing over the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and accomplish some of the things Trump has asked the lawmakers to do — including reforming health care.

“Just leave him alone, and he’ll do a lot of good,” she said. . . .

Crystal Beckler, 54, of Crawfordsville, Iowa, said she has a private health insurance plan through a broker for herself and her husband, a self-employed truck driver. But she said few services are covered and she ends up paying for many things out of pocket, making her wonder why she even has insurance.

“He’s on it,” Beckler said of Trump, “if they would just work with him.”