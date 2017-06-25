Newsvine

Conservative activists hold muted rallies in Washington|

Seeded on Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:35 PM
A short distance away in front of the White House, Trump supporters gathered to denounce celebrities such as the comedian Kathy Griffin and the actor Johnny Depp, who have both made joking allusions to Trump being assassinated. Both celebrities have apologized. . . .

"We're here for peace," Jack Posobiec, a prominent alt-right activist, told a few dozen supporters at the rally. He said the examples of Griffin and Depp showed the left was "normalizing" violence against the right.

"It needs to stop," he said.

