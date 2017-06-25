Police fired rubber bullets at a group of around 40 activists, an AFP journalist reported, a day after the city governor's office banned the march citing safety and public order concerns. . . .
"We are not scared, we are here, we will not change," the Pride Committee said in a statement. "You are scared ... you will get used to it.
"We are here again to show that we will fight in a determined fashion for our pride."
Turkey police break up Gay Pride protest in Istanbul - AFP
Seeded on Sun Jun 25, 2017 2:45 PM
