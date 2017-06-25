London-based Arabic daily Al-Hayat reported Saturday that the meeting between Kushner and Abbas had been “tense.” Abbas was allegedly furious when Kushner relayed a set of demands from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a translation of the report by the Jerusalem Post.
Will Trump Pull Out of Middle East Peace Talks After Reports of Abbas Kushner Rift?
Seeded on Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:26 AM
