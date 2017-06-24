Newsvine

UK Labour leader Corbyn says will 'try to force early election' - AFP

Corbyn told the left-wing newspaper the Daily Mirror that it was "ludicrous" to believe the Conservatives' minority government could survive, and that his party "will challenge this government at every step and try to force an early general election."

A poll for the paper asking the public who would make the best prime minister has put Corbyn ahead for the first time, although other surveys have revealed little appetite for another vote after two tumultuous years for British voters.

