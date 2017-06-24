U.S. GAO - Oil, Gas, and Coal Royalties: Raising Federal Rates Could Decrease Production on Federal Lands but Increase Federal Revenue

The federal government collected $2.5 billion in revenue from onshore oil, gas, and coal production on federal lands in fiscal year 2016, including about $2 billion from royalties. While the federal royalty rates for coal production are generally the same or higher than state rates, federal rates for oil and gas production are generally lower than state rates.

We reviewed studies and interviewed stakeholders about federal royalty rates and found that increasing these rates may slightly decrease production on federal lands. However, it could increase revenue by millions of dollars annually.