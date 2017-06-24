Kurdish designers bring fight with IS to Paris catwalk - AFP

Dilan (L) and Lezan Lurr remain in touch with Kurdish cousins back in Iraq, one fighting IS on the frontline (AFP Photo/Zakaria ABDELKAFI)

Would they be fighting against Islamic State like their cousins back in Kirkuk?

What is almost certain they would not be showing their first collection at Paris fashion week sandwiched in Friday's schedule between storied brands such as Berluti and Commes des Garcons.

But the brother and sister who were brought up in Sweden have far from forgotten the historically Kurdish city they left behind at age nine and four.