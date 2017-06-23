Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 181 Seeds: 8706 Comments: 74254 Since: Mar 2007

Brooklyn Diocese announces abuse compensation program |

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: ncronline.org
Seeded on Fri Jun 23, 2017 4:42 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio announced June 22 that theBrooklyn Diocese will compensate victims of sex abuse by clergy and church workers via a program modeled on one in the neighboring New York Archdiocese.

The Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program will allow survivors of sexual abuse by priests or deacons of the diocese to seek financial compensation.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor