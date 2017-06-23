Brooklyn Diocese announces abuse compensation program

Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio announced June 22 that theBrooklyn Diocese will compensate victims of sex abuse by clergy and church workers via a program modeled on one in the neighboring New York Archdiocese.
The Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program will allow survivors of sexual abuse by priests or deacons of the diocese to seek financial compensation.
Seeded on Fri Jun 23, 2017 4:42 PM
