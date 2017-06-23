Qatar's state-funded satellite broadcaster Al Jazeera became hugely popular across the Middle East, but has long infuriated Arab governments used to exercising firm control over the media in their countries. Jazeera hit back at the closure order, calling it "nothing but an attempt to silence the freedom of expression in the region".
Arab states issue ultimatum to Qatar: close Jazeera, curb ties with Iran|
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Jun 23, 2017 11:57 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment