Ukrainian president leaves Washington buoyed by Trump's support

The Ukrainian president leaves Washington feeling that his message was heard by the administration, and that Ukraine has the backing of Mr. Trump.
"Earlier it was about the bilateral support in the U.S. Congress and Senate, whereas now, we can confidently speak of the executive authorities, namely the administration of President Trump," Poroshenko told Ukrainian reporters.
Fri Jun 23, 2017
