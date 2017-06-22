Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 181 Seeds: 8694 Comments: 74179 Since: Mar 2007

'Dreamer' Tusk says Brexit could be reversed - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Thu Jun 22, 2017 4:36 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

"Some of my British friends have asked me whether Brexit could be reversed, and whether I could imagine an outcome where the UK stays part of the European Union," Tusk told reporters.

"I told them that in fact the European Union was built on dreams that seemed impossible to achieve, so who knows?" the former Polish premier added.

"You may say I am a dreamer, but I am not the only one."

Tusk's last line was a quote from "Imagine", the iconic 1971 ode to world peace by late former Beatle Lennon.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor