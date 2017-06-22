'Dreamer' Tusk says Brexit could be reversed - AFP

"Some of my British friends have asked me whether Brexit could be reversed, and whether I could imagine an outcome where the UK stays part of the European Union," Tusk told reporters.

"I told them that in fact the European Union was built on dreams that seemed impossible to achieve, so who knows?" the former Polish premier added.

"You may say I am a dreamer, but I am not the only one."

Tusk's last line was a quote from "Imagine", the iconic 1971 ode to world peace by late former Beatle Lennon.