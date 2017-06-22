"Under his watch, Saudi Arabia has developed aggressive foreign policies (Yemen, Qatar) and he has not been shy about making strong statements against Iran," said Olivier Jakob at Switzerland-based oil consultancy Petromatrix.
"It is not really a question of if, but rather of when, a new escalation with Iran starts." . . .
The royal decree did not nominate a new deputy crown prince, a post relatively new in Saudi Arabia, where kings have traditionally chosen their own successors.
In an apparent attempt to appease the family, the decree had a clause that made clear that Mohammed bin Salman will not be allowed to appoint one of his own sons as his successor.
Saudi king empowers young reformer son in succession shake-up|
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Jun 22, 2017 4:20 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment