It is customary for the monarch to list state visits in the annual speech, and Elizabeth did mention one such visit coming up next month by Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia.
But the speech glided over the invitation to Trump, which was widely criticised in Britain as an attempt by Prime Minister Theresa May to curry favour with the president during his first year in office.
Trump visit to Britain left out of Queen's Speech - AFP
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Jun 21, 2017 5:12 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment