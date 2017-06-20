Australia's military suspends air operations over Syria - AFP

"As a precautionary measure, Australian Defence Force (ADF) strike operations into Syria have temporarily ceased," a defence spokeswoman said in a statement.
No reason for the suspension was given, but The Australian newspaper said it was implemented as a precaution after the jet's downing.
"ADF personnel are closely monitoring the air situation in Syria and a decision on the resumption of ADF air operations in Syria will be made in due course," the spokeswoman added.
"ADF operations in Iraq will continue as part of the coalition."
Seeded on Tue Jun 20, 2017 3:49 AM
