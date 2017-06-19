Green Bay fanatic marries woman named Marie Packer in team-themed wedding

The groom even surprised his bride with a Green Bay-themed suit after the ceremony.

“I ordered it three months ago and have been hiding it under the bed in our guest room. She was a lot harder to find on the dance floor once I showed up in the suit,” he said with a laugh. “She’s a great sport. She’s a lot of fun.” . . .

Holtan-Murphy first made headlines when he announced he was going to be taking his wife’s football-themed last name upon marriage.