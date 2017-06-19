Monday's talks however are likely to focus on the practical details of timings for the coming months, with the big, divisive issues left aside for now, officials said.
May herself will also have a chance to update the other 27 EU leaders on her Brexit plans at a summit in Brussels on Thursday.
"The best way we can spend this week is to rebuild trust," rather than tackle the big difficult issues right at the start, another European source said.
Britain, EU start historic Brexit talks - AFP
