While the Swiss declined to name the man in this case, Jorge Arzuaga, who had worked at Julius Baer Group Ltd., pleaded guilty and told a federal court in Brooklyn on Thursday that he was “deeply sorry” for his role in a plot to funnel at least $25 million in bribes from an Argentinian sports-marketing company to soccer officials including Julio Grondona, once a senior vice-president of FIFA.
Ex-Banker Found Guilty in Soccer Bribery Plot After Swiss Probe -
Seeded on Fri Jun 16, 2017 3:32 AM
