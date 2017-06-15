Alex Jones Releases Megyn Kelly Audio Online Ahead of NBC Broadcast

Secretly taped audio of Jones' pre-interview with Kelly was released Thursday ahead of the official interview airing Sunday.

"I've never done this in 22 years, I've never recorded another journalist," Jones said in a video posted to Twitter, teasing the leak. "I've never done this, but I knew that it was a fraud, that it was a lie."

In the audio, Kelly is heard saying, "This is not going to be a contentious, sort of 'gotcha' exchange." Then in a preview of the televised footage, Jones is seen talking with Kelly about the Newtown shooting, with Jones calling Kelly "an anti-gunner."