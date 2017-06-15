IS captures Tora Bora, once bin Laden's Afghan hideout

Local tribesmen confirmed to AFP that the Taliban had retreated from large parts of Tora Bora.

"When Daesh (IS) fighters launched their operation to seize Tora Bora, the Taliban fled the area and left us alone to protect our women and children," said Juma Khan, a tribesman who fled the area with hundreds of other local families.

First emerging in 2015, IS's local affiliate has made rapid inroads into Afghanistan, overrunning large parts of Nangarhar and Kunar provinces.

The fresh IS assault and capture of Tora Bora comes despite a heavy US-backed Afghan offensive against the militants.