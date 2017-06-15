Greece to get 'more clarity' on debt relief plan

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, right, speaks with Dutch Finance Minister and head of the eurogroup Jeroen Dijsselbloem during a meeting at the office of the European Stability Mechanism in Luxembourg on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Eurogroup finance ministers meet later on Thursday to review the bailout program for Greece. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Though the meeting won’t mark the occasion when the “final decisions” on the size of the debt relief are made, Dijsselbloem said discussions will center on what kind of measures will be offered to Greece and the process by which all involved “move forward.”

One of the reasons why Greece’s bailout program has stalled over the past few months has been a disagreement between the eurozone and the International Monetary Fund on debt relief. The IMF, which has contributed financially to Greece’s first two bailouts but not the third, has wanted more information about what debt relief Greece may get before it gets more involved in the current program, which is due to end in the summer of next year.