Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 181 Seeds: 8660 Comments: 73988 Since: Mar 2007

Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight finalized for Aug. 26

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo! Sports
Seeded on Thu Jun 15, 2017 3:40 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The bout will be distributed via Showtime pay-per-view. It will be an entirely boxing card. Mayweather Promotions will be the lead promoter.

It is a stunning development given that Mayweather, the greatest boxer of his era, had said he was retired after compiling a 49-0 pro record from 1996 through 2015. But with a fight which could pay each man in excess of $100 million, he reconsidered.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor