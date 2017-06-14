'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Corinne Olympios Breaks Silence, Hires Top Lawyer

After ABC halted production on Bachelor in Paradise to launch an investigation into allegations of misconduct, one of the two castmembers at the center of the incident is going public. . . .

News broke Sunday that producer Warner Horizon Television had suspended production on the upcoming fourth season of the Bachelor spinoff, which is currently slated to bow Aug. 8 on ABC. After "allegations of misconduct" on the show's Mexico set, Warners halted filming and opened an internal investigation that remains ongoing.

The incident is said to involve a sexual encounter between two castmembers who had been drinking, Olympios and DeMario Jackson.