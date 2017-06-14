Deadly fire engulfs London tower block - AFP

More than 10 hours on, flames could still be seen inside the charred building as thick, black smoke filled the sky.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said firefighters were only able to reach the 12th floor at the height of the blaze.

"A lot of people are unaccounted for," he told Sky News television.

Nick Paget-Brown, leader of the Kensington and Chelsea local authority, said "several hundred" people would have been inside the block.