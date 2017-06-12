But one MP present at the meeting said there was no discussion of a leadership contest, adding "she's won, she's got to be prime minister".
The chaos has also weighed on the pound, which has plunged almost two percent since Thursday, and the government may have to delay the announcement of its policy plans to parliament.
Britain's May apologises to own MPs for election 'mess' - AFP
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:56 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment