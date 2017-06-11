Kadhafi's son Seif 'set free' in Libya - AFP

Newsvine

Kadhafi's son Seif 'set free' in Libya

Sun Jun 11, 2017
In response to an email from AFP, Seif al-Islam's lawyer at the ICC, Karim Khan, said: "I am not able to confirm or deny any matters at this moment in time."

Previous reports of Seif al-Islam's release have proven false.

It was unclear why the Zintan group may have decided to release Seif al-Islam now or what he may be planning.

His mother and some of his siblings fled to Algeria after the revolution and eventually settled in Oman.

