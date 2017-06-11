A host of opinion polls show Macron's untested party could take 30 percent of the first-round vote, putting it on track to secure a landslide in next Sunday's second round.
The centre-right Republicans and the Socialists fear heavy losses after their candidates failed to reach the presidential run-off for the first time in France's post-war history.
Some predictions indicate REM could win around 400 seats in the 577-seat chamber as voters seek to give the new president a strong mandate.
Macron seeks majority as France votes for new parliament - AFP
