Macron seeks majority as France votes for new parliament - AFP

A host of opinion polls show Macron's untested party could take 30 percent of the first-round vote, putting it on track to secure a landslide in next Sunday's second round.

The centre-right Republicans and the Socialists fear heavy losses after their candidates failed to reach the presidential run-off for the first time in France's post-war history.

Some predictions indicate REM could win around 400 seats in the 577-seat chamber as voters seek to give the new president a strong mandate.