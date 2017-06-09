British PM loses majority but battles to stay on

May will meet the head of state Queen Elizabeth II at 12:30 pm (1130 GMT) and ask for permission to form a new government, according to her Downing Street office.

Sterling sank against the dollar and the euro on Friday as investors questioned who was now going to control the Brexit process.

EU President Donald Tusk urged Britain not to delay the Brexit talks, warning that time was running out to reach a divorce deal to end four decades of membership.

"We don't know when Brexit talks start. We know when they must end. Do your best to avoid a 'no deal' as result of 'no negotiations'," Tusk wrote on Twitter.