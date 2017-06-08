Allen Ginsberg's 'Howl,' In Digitized Drafts, Debuts

“I saw the best minds of my generation destroyed by madness,/starving hysterical naked,/dragging themselves through the negro streets at dawn looking/for an angry fix.”

Now, thanks to Stanford Libraries and the Allen Ginsberg Estate, you can see how the Jewish poet from New Jersey drafted the poem that encapsulated the visceral anguish and joys of the Beat Generation.

Earlier this week, Stanford Libraries released Ginsberg’s manuscripts of “Howl,” newly digitized, on their website.