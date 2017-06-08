Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 180 Seeds: 8629 Comments: 73777 Since: Mar 2007

A top Uber executive, who obtained the medical records of a customer who was a rape victim, has been fired -

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: Recode
Seeded on Thu Jun 8, 2017 9:14 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The executive in question, Eric Alexander, the president of business in the Asia Pacific, then showed the medical records to Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and SVP Emil Michael. In addition, numerous executives at the car-hailing company were either told about the records or shown them by this group.

Alexander’s handling of the delicate situation was among 215 claims reported to two law firms — Perkins Coie and Covington & Burling — doing deep investigations into both specific and widespread mismanagement issues at the company, including around allegations of pervasive sexism and sexual harassment at Uber. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor