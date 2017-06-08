When IS group reign ends, who will rule Syria's Raqa? - AFP

In mid-April, the SDF announced the creation of a "civilian council" that would be in charge of running Raqa once IS was defeated there. . . .

"The council will be in charge of several files, including judicial affairs, healthcare, education, women's and youth affairs, and other public services including security," said Omar Alloush, the council's communication head.

"We have not yet discussed whether Raqa will join the (Kurdish) federal system. This will be decided by the residents after liberation," Alloush told AFP.

But the SDF's hand in creating the council has not reassured adversaries of the Kurds -- including Arab rebel groups and their ally Turkey.