AI 'good for the world'... says ultra-lifelike robot - AFP

Seeded on Thu Jun 8, 2017 4:10 AM
Seeded on Thu Jun 8, 2017 4:10 AM
Sophia smiles mischievously, bats her eyelids and tells a joke. Without the mess of cables that make up the back of her head, you could almost mistake her for a human.

The humanoid robot, created by Hanson robotics, is the main attraction at a UN-hosted conference in Geneva this week on how artificial intelligence can be used to benefit humanity. . . .

Work is underway to make artificial intelligence "emotionally smart, to care about people," she said, insisting that "we will never replace people, but we can be your friends and helpers."

