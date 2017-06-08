Sophia smiles mischievously, bats her eyelids and tells a joke. Without the mess of cables that make up the back of her head, you could almost mistake her for a human.
The humanoid robot, created by Hanson robotics, is the main attraction at a UN-hosted conference in Geneva this week on how artificial intelligence can be used to benefit humanity. . . .
Work is underway to make artificial intelligence "emotionally smart, to care about people," she said, insisting that "we will never replace people, but we can be your friends and helpers."
AI 'good for the world'... says ultra-lifelike robot - AFP
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Jun 8, 2017 4:10 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment