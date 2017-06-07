Senate, House narrowly override Gov. Sam Brownback's veto of $1.2 billion tax bill

The House put together a coalition to complete an override of the governor’s veto, striking that bell by a modest four-vote margin — 88-31. The GOP dominates the House numerically 85-40 over Democrats. More than two dozen representatives who voted against the tax bill one day earlier fell in line behind the override. . . .

The bill rejected by Brownback will eliminate large pieces of a 2012 law that dramatically lowered state income tax collections and was championed by the governor as an adrenaline shot to the heart of a Kansas economy hammered by recession. The bill due to become law will delete a state income tax exemption awarded to lawyers, farmers, doctors and owners of 330,000 businesses. It will return Kansas to a three-tier personal income tax model and boost rates across the board.

“I don’t want to be disrespectful to the governor. He still believes in it. I don’t,” said Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, an Overland Park Republican who voted for the 2012 law.