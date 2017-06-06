Newsvine

Trump's blocking of Twitter users violates U.S. Constitution: rights institute|

SOURCE FAVICONReuters
Trump's @realDonaldTrump account recently blocked a number of accounts that replied to his tweets with commentary that criticized, mocked or disagreed with his actions. Twitter users are unable to see or respond to tweets from accounts that block them.

The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University in New York said in its letter that the blocking suppressed speech in a public forum protected by the Constitution.

