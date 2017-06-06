Newsvine

Uber Fires More Than 20 Employees in Harassment Probe -

Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: Bloomberg.com
Seeded on Tue Jun 6, 2017 1:55 PM
In a review of 215 human-resources claims, Perkins Coie took no action in 100 instances as it continues to investigate 57 others; meanwhile, 31 employees are in counseling or training, while seven received written warnings from the company, an Uber spokesman said. The issues deal with harassment, discrimination, retaliation and other HR matters. The company didn’t name the employees who were let go. Some of the people fired were senior executives, according to the person.

