William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams did though admit to AFP he was "slightly concerned by the betting patterns" and wary of the bookies having "cocked-up" the past three big political betting events -- the 2015 general election, the EU referendum and Donald Trump's victory in the US.
Matthew Shaddick, Ladbrokes head of political odds, said his colleagues were confident they have it right.
British bookies wary of history but favour May victory - AFP
