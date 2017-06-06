Newsvine

British bookies wary of history but favour May victory - AFP

Seeded on Tue Jun 6, 2017 5:16 AM
William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams did though admit to AFP he was "slightly concerned by the betting patterns" and wary of the bookies having "cocked-up" the past three big political betting events -- the 2015 general election, the EU referendum and Donald Trump's victory in the US.

Matthew Shaddick, Ladbrokes head of political odds, said his colleagues were confident they have it right.

