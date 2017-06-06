Listen to Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize acceptance speech in its entirety -- with piano accompaniment!

"When I received the Nobel Prize for literature," Dylan says in his opening remark, "I got to wondering exactly how my songs related to literature. I wanted to reflect on it, and see where the connection was."

Dylan then proceeds to do just that, admitting that, "most likely I will go in a roundabout way, but I hope what I say will be worthwhile and purposeful."

What follows is an ode to his heroes and their recordings, including Buddy Holly, Leadbelly, Woody Guthrie and others. He cites as inspiration the many "work songs, Georgia sea-shanties, Appalachian ballads and cowboy songs" that came to define folk music in America.

He then honors three books -- "Moby-Dick," "All Quiet on the Western Front" and "The Odyssey" -- by offering his extended thoughts on their themes and their import to his own work.