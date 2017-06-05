Owner of largest Star Wars memorabilia collection robbed - AFP

Steve Sansweet, who runs Rancho Obi-Wan, a non-profit museum north of San Francisco that houses more than 400,000 Star Wars collectibles, said the theft took place over several months in late 2015 through 2016. . . .

Sansweet, a former Wall Street Journal reporter who worked for 15 years as head of fan relations at Lucasfilm before retiring in 2011, identified the suspect as Carl Cunningham, a well-known Star Wars collector and R2-D2 builder from Marietta, Georgia. . . .

A spokesman for the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office confirmed to AFP that Cunningham on March 13 had been charged with felony grand theft and was free on bail.

Reading from the charge sheet, Sergeant Spencer Crum said Cunningham had visited Sansweet several times and had easy access to the collection recgonized by Guinness World Records as the largest in the world "as he voluntarily dusted pieces and did cleanup work around the museum."