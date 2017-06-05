Newsvine

Saudi Arabia, Egypt cut ties with Qatar, citing terrorism

Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: Reuters
Mon Jun 5, 2017
Gulf Arab states and Egypt have already long resented Qatar's support for Islamists, especially the Muslim Brotherhood which they regard as a dangerous political enemy.

The coordinated move, with Yemen and Libya's eastern-based government joining in later, created a dramatic rift among the Arab nations, many of which are in OPEC.

Announcing the closure of transport ties with Qatar, the three Gulf states gave Qatari visitors and residents two weeks to leave. Qatar was also expelled from the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.

 

