Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 180 Seeds: 8608 Comments: 73684 Since: Mar 2007

Liverpool launch limited edition BLUE away kit as club pay homage to very first strip from 1892 -

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: Mirror.co.uk
Seeded on Mon Jun 5, 2017 5:26 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The 125th anniversary kit pays homage to the club's very first shirt, worn way back in 1892 - and is available for *just* £100.

The special edition jersey – of which only a limited number of 1,892 will be made available – is in line with the design for Liverpool's new quartered green and white away kit, which was released last week, reports the Liverpool Echo.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor