The acting US ambassador to Britain, Lew Lukens, threw his support behind Khan in a series of tweets which also praised the "extraordinary" response from Londoners and emergency services.
"I commend the strong leadership of the @MayorofLondon as he leads the city forward after this heinous attack," he said, quoted on the US embassy's Twitter account.
Outrage as Trump targets London mayor over attacks - AFP
Seeded on Sun Jun 4, 2017 3:04 PM
