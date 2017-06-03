Western Wall must be under Jewish sovereignty: Palestinian official - AFP

A combination of pictures shows Jewish people praying at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem during the Six-Day Arab-Israeli war of June 1967, and people praying at the same location fifty years later in May 2017 (AFP Photo/STRINGER, Thomas COEX)

"We understand that the wall... is sacred for Jews," Jibril Rajoub, a senior member of president Mahmud Abbas's Fatah, told Israel's Channel Two television.

"At the end of the day it must be under Jewish sovereignty, there is no doubt about it," he added.