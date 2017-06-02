As the Senate takes up health care reform, it “must act decisively to remove the harmful proposals from the House bill that will affect low-income people — including immigrants — as well as add vital conscience protections, or begin reform efforts anew,” the chairmen said, reiterating key moral principles they urged be in the U.S. House bill to replace the Affordable Care Act.
Bishops: Senate health care bill must respect life, be 'truly affordable' | CNS top stories
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Jun 2, 2017 2:07 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment