Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 179 Seeds: 8602 Comments: 73647 Since: Mar 2007

Putin urges joint work with Trump on climate - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo! News
Seeded on Fri Jun 2, 2017 8:37 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The Kremlin leader said that "in my view it was possible (for the US) not to leave the Paris agreement because it is a framework deal, and it was possible to change the US obligations inside the framework of these agreements."

"But what has been said has been said. And we need to think what to do further," he said.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor