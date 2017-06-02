The Kremlin leader said that "in my view it was possible (for the US) not to leave the Paris agreement because it is a framework deal, and it was possible to change the US obligations inside the framework of these agreements."
"But what has been said has been said. And we need to think what to do further," he said.
Putin urges joint work with Trump on climate - AFP
