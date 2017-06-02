Liverpool salutes 'Sgt. Pepper' as Beatles opus hits 50 - AFP

The "Sgt. Pepper at 50: Heading for Home" festival pays tribute to the era-defining record in the English northwestern port city of Liverpool that still attracts hundreds of thousands of the group's fans every year. . . .

The festival kicked off with a fireworks spectacular by Olympics pyrotechnics veteran Christophe Berthonneau. It was inspired by the Lennon-McCartney psychedelic classic "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds", the third track on the album.

Each of the album's 13 tracks has inspired a series of 13 art works by diverse international artists, appearing across Liverpool during the two-week festival.

Turner Prize winner Jeremy Deller, US feminist artist Judy Chicago, Indian classical musicians and cabaret diva Meow Meow are among those who have reimagined the songs in a new medium.