Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 179 Seeds: 8600 Comments: 73638 Since: Mar 2007

Jerry Garcia's Legendary Wolf Guitar Sells for $1.9 Million at Auction-

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRolling Stone
Seeded on Fri Jun 2, 2017 3:20 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Brian Halligan, Chief Executive of software company HubSpot and an avid Deadhead purchased the guitar at a Guernsey's auction benefiting the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) at New York's Brooklyn Bowl. Halligan's bid was also matched with a $1.6 million donation, raising $3.2 million total for the SPLC. The $1.9 million price Halligan paid included a $300,00 buyer's premium. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor