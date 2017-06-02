Brian Halligan, Chief Executive of software company HubSpot and an avid Deadhead purchased the guitar at a Guernsey's auction benefiting the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) at New York's Brooklyn Bowl. Halligan's bid was also matched with a $1.6 million donation, raising $3.2 million total for the SPLC. The $1.9 million price Halligan paid included a $300,00 buyer's premium.
Jerry Garcia's Legendary Wolf Guitar Sells for $1.9 Million at Auction-
Seeded on Fri Jun 2, 2017 3:20 AM
