Lebanon's economy and culture ministry, which oversees the boycott of Israeli products locally, recommended the film be banned after last year requesting the Arab League office issue a blanket ban on all the work of the 32-year-old actress.
Gadot, who like most young Israelis did military service, made headlines in 2014 for a Facebook post defending the Jewish state's blistering offensive in the Gaza Strip run by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.
Lebanon bans Wonder Woman film over Israeli actress
Seeded on Thu Jun 1, 2017 5:09 PM
