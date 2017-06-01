Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 179 Seeds: 8598 Comments: 73632 Since: Mar 2007

Lebanon bans Wonder Woman film over Israeli actress

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Thu Jun 1, 2017 5:09 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Lebanon's economy and culture ministry, which oversees the boycott of Israeli products locally, recommended the film be banned after last year requesting the Arab League office issue a blanket ban on all the work of the 32-year-old actress.

Gadot, who like most young Israelis did military service, made headlines in 2014 for a Facebook post defending the Jewish state's blistering offensive in the Gaza Strip run by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor