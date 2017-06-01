He looks so happy to be flipping the bird. The Mets apologized for the “inappropriate action” of “this employee” a few hours later. Jacob deGrom gave up seven earned runs, but they are probably talking about Mr. Met. Despite breaking character in a delightful way, Mr. Met is probably going to get in trouble.
Mets Apologize After Mr. Met Gets Caught Flipping The Bird At A Fan
Thu Jun 1, 2017
