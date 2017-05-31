Route 66, America's 'Mother Road,' revs back to life

In recent years, however, the iconic road that has been immortalized in countless books, movies, music ("Get your kicks on Route 66"), and a TV series has been experiencing a nostalgia-driven revival that is attracting tourists from around the globe.

"Foreigners come to travel the road because it gives them a chance to experience America before we became generic," said Michael Wallis, a historian and author of "Route 66: The Mother Road." . . .

"I have clients in their 20s and 70s who are fascinated by this road and everyone is looking for convertible Mustangs and Harley Davidsons to experience it," said Zsolt Nagy, who twice a year organizes Route 66 road trips that cost up to $8,000 per person.

"Business is booming, the roads are better, the signs are better, it's coming back to life," said Zsolt, who is from Hungary and who fell in love with the open road about 10 years ago when he traveled it. "I think the legend is growing like crazy."