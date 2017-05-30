Both women, aged in their twenties, could face the death penalty, though they have denied murdering Kim Jong-Nam, saying they were duped into believing they were taking part in a reality TV show.
Seoul accuses North Korea of being behind the February killing, a charge Pyongyang denies. . . .
Police are still trying to trace four North Koreans suspected of having taken part in the murder plot, who are believed to have returned to Pyongyang immediately after the killing.
Women accused of Kim Jong-Nam murder appear in court - AFP
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue May 30, 2017 3:46 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment