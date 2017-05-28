Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 179 Seeds: 8583 Comments: 73547 Since: Mar 2007

Trump eyes White House overhaul, outside lawyers and PR team

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: APNews
Seeded on Sun May 28, 2017 6:01 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

As he mulls changes, Trump has entertained bringing his former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, and former deputy campaign manager, David Bossie, formally back into the fold. Both Lewandowski and Bossie discussed the prospect with the president before his trip, according to one person told of the conversations.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor